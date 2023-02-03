New Delhi, February 3: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck parts of Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh on Friday night.

The temblor which had its epicenter in Shamli, the sugar belt of western Uttar Pradesh, hit the region at 9.31 pm, the National Centre for Seismology said. Earthquake in Uttar Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 4.3 On Richter Scale Hits Near Ayodhya.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 03-02-2023, 21:31:16 IST, Lat: 29.41 & Long: 77.26, Depth:5 Km, Location: Shamli, Uttar Pradesh," the NCS stated. The earthquake was at a depth of 5 Km, according to the NCS.

