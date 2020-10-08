Kondagaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 8 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Police on Wednesday exhumed the body of a girl who died by suicide in July this year following her alleged gangrape in Kondagaon district of Chhattisgarh.

Kondagaon superintendent of police (SP) Siddharth Tiwari said, "the girl died by suicide around 4 months back. The girl's body was buried by her family without informing the police."

"Through media, we were apprised of the incident of Dhanor police station area in which a girl had committed suicide and her family did not report this incident to police. Her body was buried by the family without informing the police. As per the initial information, it is four months old incident. Right now, we do not have any information regarding rape but we are investigating," Tiwari said while talking to media on Wednesday afternoon.

"We are in the process of exhuming the body and investigating the case. The family told me that they did not want any action hence they did not report. The family did not tell about any pressure from Gram Panchayat," he added.

When asked if any arrest has been made in this case, SP said, "We have not arrested any person so far. We are still investigating the case."

The incident is four months old when in July the girl along with her family had gone to attend a wedding along with them in nearby Kanagaon village. After coming back to her home from the wedding, the girl committed suicide following which her body was buried.

The uncle of the victim said that after the girl's suicide, two boys from the locality had told him that his niece was sexually assaulted by some men in Kanagaon. (ANI)

