Raipur, Oct 26 (PTI) With 1,649 new COVID-19 cases and 43 more deaths, Chhattisgarhs total infection count rose to 1,77,608 and the toll to 1,861 on Monday, a health official said.

Also, the number of people who have recovered from the infection increased to 1,53,654 after 314 people were discharged from various hospitals while 2,487 patients completed their home isolation during the day, he said.

Also Read | Mangaluru: Pilikula Biological Park’s Star Attraction, Tiger Vikram, Dies of Old-Age at 21.

The state now has 22,093 active cases, the official informed.

Raipur district, the worst hit by the pandemic in the state, reported 99 new cases, taking its total count to 40,528, including 543 deaths.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 3,645 New COVID-19 Cases Today, Lowest Daily Count in Past Four Months.

Janjgir-Champa district recorded 172 new cases, Raigarh 150, Rajnandgaon 121, Bilaspur 111 and Korba 106, among other districts, he said.

Of the latest fatalities, four took place on Monday and another on Sunday, while 38 had occurred earlier but were added to the fatality tally on Monday," he added.

Chhattisgarhs coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,77,608, New cases 1,649, Deaths 1,861, Recovered 1,53,654, Active cases 22,093, people tested so far 16,98,097.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)