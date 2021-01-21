Raipur, Jan 21 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 560 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths, taking its infection count to 2,95,509 and the toll to 3,594, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 2,86,277 after 53 people were discharged from hospitals and 545 others completed their home isolation period.

The number of active cases stood at 5,638, he said.

Raipur district accounted for 94 of the new cases for the day, taking its total count to 55,510, including 759 deaths.

Bilaspur witnessed 75 new cases, Durg 52 and Raigarh 51, among the other districts, he said.

Of the nine deaths recorded during the day, two took place on Thursday, four on Wednesday and three others earlier, he said.

With 25,039 samples tested on Thursday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 40,31,553.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,95,509, new cases 560, deaths 3,594, recovered 2,86,277, active cases 5,638, tests held today 25,039, tests conducted so far 40,31,553.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)