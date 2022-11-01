Raipur, Nov 1 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 24 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.48 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,550, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,143, an official said.

The recovery count went up to 11,63,247 after 15 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 160 active cases, he said.

Raipur led with 13 cases, followed by 4 in Durg among other districts. No COVID-19 cases were reported in 20 districts.

With 1,627 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far went up to 1,87,40,966 in the state, he added.

