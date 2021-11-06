Raipur, Nov 6 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,06,159 on Saturday as 27 new cases came to light, while the death toll remained unchanged at 13,584, an official said.

The number of recoveries touched 9,92,316 after seven people were discharged from hospitals and 19 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 259 active cases, he said.

"Korba and Jashpur recorded five new cases each. No fresh case was reported in 19 districts. With 10,264 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,37,36,558," the official added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,06,159, New cases 27, Death toll 13,584, Recovered 9,92,316, Active cases 259, today tests 10,264, Total tests 1,37,36,558.

