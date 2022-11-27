Raipur, Nov 27 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported one COVID-19 case at a positivity rate of 0.19 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,725, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,145, an official said.

Also Read | Telangana Achieved Qualitative Development in All Fields, Says CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The recovery count increased by five to touch 11,63,570, leaving the state with 10 active cases, he said.

Also Read | Vehicle Scrappage Policy: Modi Government Issues Draft Notification to Scrap Over 15-Year-Old Govt Vehicles.

The lone case was reported in Surguja, he added.

With 532 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests carried out so far went up to 1,87,96,033, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,725, new cases 1, death toll 14,145, recovered 11,63,570, active cases 10, today tests 532, total tests 1,87,96,033.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)