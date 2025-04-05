Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 5(ANI): A villager in the Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh was killed, and another was seriously injured after stepping on an IED planted by naxals, officials informed on Saturday.

According to officials, the villagers had gone to the forest to collect wood and bushes to make brooms. The deceased have been identified as Rajesh Usendi and the injured as Ramlal Korram. The incident took place between the Jadda and Markud villages. Both the deceased and injured are residents of Kanagaon village."On April 4, residents of the village Kanagaon, Rajesh Usendi (25 years) and Ramlal Korram (25 years), both had gone to the hilly jungle of village Jadda-Markur to pluck fruits and brooms. They were plucking flowers when suddenly a pressure IED planted by the Naxalites blasted, due to which Rajesh Usendi died on the spot due to serious injuries in both his legs and an injured villager Ramlal Korram has injuries in his throat, mouth and neck," said Naraynpur Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar.

"The incidents of villagers dying and getting injured after coming in contact with Naxal IED are increasing continuously. A villager also died in Kurusnar of Orchha," the SP added.

The injured villager has been brought to Narayanpur for further treatment.

Meanwhile, in a special campaign for IED detection by Narayanpur Police, 15 IEDs have been seized in 2025.

"Maoists are targeting security forces by planting IEDs in the area with the intention of harming them. In view of the above incidents, Narayanpur Police is continuously running an IED detection search campaign in the area," read the SP's statement.

Earlier on April 2, two women Naxals carrying a reward of Rs 14 Lakh each on their heads were gunned down in an encounter with Hawk force in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district on Wednesday, an official said. The faceoff between Naxal and Hawk forces took place in a forest under the jurisdiction of Bichhiya police station in the district on Wednesday morning. The police also recovered weapons and other belongings from their possession. (ANI)

