Raipur, Dec 31 (PTI) Chhattisgarh recorded over 100 COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day on Friday, with the overall tally in the state reaching 10,08,187 after 190 people were detected with the infection, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 13,600, while the recovery count increased to 9,93,818 after seven people were discharged from hospitals and 11 completed home isolation, leaving the state with an active tally of 769, he said.

"Raipur recorded 51 cases, followed by 43 in Bilaspur, 32 in Raigarh, 14 in Korba and 11 in Durg. No fresh cases were reported in 9 districts. With 25,332 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,49,36,727," the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,08,187, New cases 190, Death toll 13,600, Recovered 9,93,818, Active cases 769, today tests 25,332, Total tests 1,49,36,727.

