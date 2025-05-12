New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national address following Operation Sindoor, calling it a bold declaration of New India's doctrine against terrorism and a powerful reflection of national unity and technological strength.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the Prime Minister's speech marked a significant shift in India's security doctrine.

"Today, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji didn't just speak, he shaped India's new doctrine," Naidu wrote in a post on X.

He described the address as a "stern warning to Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and a clear message of strength to the world." Noting that the speech coincided with Buddha Purnima, he said, "We walk the path to peace, but we also practice Zero Tolerance towards terrorism."

Naidu added that India's use of indigenous drones and defence systems during Operation Sindoor had demonstrated its readiness for modern warfare.

"Our Made-in-India defence technology has shown our readiness for modern warfare to protect our nation, making every Indian proud," he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also welcomed the Prime Minister's remarks, praising the precision of India's military strikes during the operation.

"In his powerful speech, the Prime Minister spoke proudly about the valour of the brave soldiers, the unity and determination of the nation," Sharma said.

He stated that PM Modi made it clear there could be no dialogue or trade with Pakistan until terrorism ends. "Talks with Pakistan will be held only on terrorism and PoK," he said.

Sharma said the nation, under the Prime Minister's leadership, is emerging as "a prosperous, powerful and developed India."

"The security of every Indian is the top priority of the government and our government is fully committed to eradicate terrorism," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Prime Minister Modi's address embodied the spirit of "New India."

"Today's address of PM Modi is a clear declaration of the policy of 'New India' against terrorism. Operation Sindoor is not just a military action, it is a resolve to protect the honour of our sisters and daughters. Whoever dares to wipe off 'Sindoor' from the foreheads of our mothers and sisters is sure to be reduced to dust," he posted on X."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the PM's address as a resolute and inspiring reflection of India's unity and strength.

"Decisive, Fearless, and Loyal India. Today, in his address to the nation, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi firmly presented India's unwavering and clear policy on terrorism before the entire world. This address is not just a statement, but an echo of the collective spirit, self-confidence, and inner strength of 1.4 billion Indians. The Prime Minister delivered a clear message: India will only engage in dialogue with Pakistan when the subject is terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)."

She wrote, "Through Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army has not only taken a decisive step but has redefined the rules of this conflict -- if India is attacked by terrorists, we will respond in our own way, on our own terms. I extend my heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to the Prime Minister for his strong, visionary, and nation-first leadership. Under his robust guidance, the country today feels more secure, empowered, and self-reliant," she said.

Meanwhile, in a bold and unequivocal message to the nation following Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India will no longer tolerate nuclear blackmail and will respond to any terrorist attack with strict and decisive action.

"Operation Sindoor is now India's established policy in the fight against terrorism, marking a decisive shift in India's strategic approach", he declared, stating that the operation has set a new standard, a new normal in counter-terrorism measures.

In a first address to the nation since India's military retaliation 'Operation Sindoor,' PM Modi on Monday outlined three key pillars of India's security doctrine.

Firstly, the 'Decisive Retaliation,' any terrorist attack on India will be met with a strong and resolute response. India will retaliate on its terms, targeting terror hubs at their roots.

The second is 'No Tolerance for Nuclear Blackmail.'

PM Modi said India will not be intimidated by nuclear threats. Any terrorist safe haven operating under this pretext will face precise and decisive strikes.

The third pillar is 'No distinction between terror sponsors and terrorists.'

PM Modi said India will no longer see terrorist leaders and the governments sheltering them as separate entities.

He pointed out that during Operation Sindoor, the world once again witnessed Pakistan's disturbing reality--senior Pakistani military officials openly attending funerals of eliminated terrorists, proving Pakistan's deep involvement in state-sponsored terrorism.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed that India will continue taking decisive steps to safeguard its citizens against any threat.

The Prime Minister emphasised that India's armed forces--the Army, Air Force, Navy, Border Security Force (BSF), and paramilitary units--remain on high alert, ensuring national security at all times.

Asserting that India has consistently defeated Pakistan on the battlefield and Operation Sindoor has added a new dimension to the nation's military prowess, PM Modi highlighted India's remarkable capability in desert and mountainous warfare while also establishing superiority in New-Age Warfare.

Underscoring that unity is India's greatest strength in the fight against all forms of terrorism, the Prime Minister reaffirmed that while this era is not one of war, it cannot be one of terrorism either.

"Zero Tolerance against terrorism is the guarantee of a better and safer world", he declared.

Concluding his address, he once again saluted the valour of the Indian armed forces and expressed his deep respect for the courage and unity of the people of India. (ANI)

