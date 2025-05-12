Samba May 12: Red streaks were seen and explosions heard as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid blackout in Samba on Monday evening with Army sources saying that a small number of drones have come in the Samba sector and were being engaged. Army sources said that comparatively, a very small number of drones have come in the Samba sector and they are being engaged and there is nothing to be alarmed.

The Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan held crucial talks on Monday at 5 pm and issues related to continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive action were discussed. It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas. "Issues related to continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive and inimical action against each other were discussed. It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas," Indian Army said. Pakistani Drones Neutralised by Indian Air Defence in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba, Video Shows Red Streaks in Sky As UAVs Intercepted.

The DGMO-level talks between the two countries, which were initially slated to take place around noon on Monday, were later scheduled for the evening. The two countries reached an understanding on Saturday on stoppage of firing and military action following a call made by Pakistan DGMO to his Indian counterpart Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Lt Gen Ghai, who interacted with the media at a joint press conference on Sunday, said his Pakistan counterpart proposed during an interaction on Saturday that "we cease hostilities".

"My communication with the Pak DGMO was conducted at 15:35 hrs yesterday (Saturday) and resulted in cessation of cross-border firing and air intrusions by either side with effect from 17:00 hrs, May 10, after he proposed that we cease hostilities. We also decided to further speak on May 12 at 12:00 hrs to discuss the modalities that would enable the longevity of this understanding," Lt Gen Ghai said.

"However, disappointingly, expectedly, it took only a couple of hours for the Pakistan Army to violate these arrangements by cross-border and across the Line of Control (LoC) firing, followed by drone intrusions last night and in the early hours of today (Sunday). These violations were responded to robustly," he added. Lt Gen Ghai said his counterpart was informed about the violations through a hotline message. India made its intent clear that it would respond to the same "fiercely" if repeated, for which the Chief of Army Staff has granted full authority to the Army Commanders. India-Pakistan Tension: Bollywood Actress Alankrita Sahai Joins Chandigarh Civil Defence (See Pics).

Pakistani Drones Intercepted by India's Air Defence in Samba

#WATCH | J&K: Red streaks seen and explosions heard as India's air defence intercepts Pakistani drones amid blackout in Samba. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/EyiBfKg6hs — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in response to a ghastly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month in which 26 people were killed.

