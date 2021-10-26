Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane (L) and General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, Chief of the General Staff of the British Army (R) (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/adgpi)

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Chief of the General Staff of the British Army General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith called on Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Tuesday and exchanged views on enhancing the bilateral defence cooperation between the two armies.

Taking to Twitter, Additional Directorate General of Public Information- Indian Army said, "General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, Chief of the General Staff, #BritishArmy called on General MM Naravane #COAS and exchanged views on further enhancing the bilateral defence cooperation between two Armies. #DefenceCooperation #IndiaUKFriendship"

Earlier in the day, General Carleton-Smith laid a wreath at National War Memorial and received a Guard of Honour at the South Block.

The British officer is on a four-day visit to India. (ANI)

