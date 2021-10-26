Sony on Tuesday launched a new Xperia smartphone for content creators. The flagship smartphone gets a 1-inch Exmor RS CMOS sensor with phase-detection autofocus. Named Sony Xperia Pro-I, wherein 'I' denote Imaging. It also has a dedicated shutter button on the right spine and Zeiss Tessar calibrated optics. The company has also introduced a Vlog Monitor that acts as an accessory, which is priced at $199.99 (about Rs 15,000).

The price for the handset has been set at $1,799.99 (around Rs 1.35 lakh). The new Xperia smartphone will be available for sale in December via official retail stores. Sony will offer the handset in a single Frosted Black colour.

In terms of specifications, the Sony Xperia Pro-I sports a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of

3840x1644 pixels. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, while the back gets Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Under the hood, the phone comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB built-in storage. It runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

For photography, the Xperia Pro-I comes with a triple rear camera setup. It comprises a 12MP primary lens with a 1-inch Exmor RS sensor with a variable aperture ranging from f/2.0 to f/4.0 as its primary camera. The second sensor is a 12MP 1/2.9-inch Exmor RS sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens, while the third lens is a 12MP 1/2.5-inch Exmor RS sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens. The setup gets optical image stabilisation (OIS). The front camera is an 8MP 1/4-inch sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens. Additionally, Sony has also offered a dedicated shutter button, which is customisable as per preference.

It also features Dolby Atmos for the built-in speakers. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The company claims that the phone can be charged up to 50 percent in 30 minutes. It also gets IPX5, IPX8 rating for water resistance and IP6X rating for dust resistance.

