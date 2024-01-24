Bandipore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 23 (ANI): The commander of the Chinar Corps on Tuesday visited the frontline units in forward areas along the LoC to review the counter-infiltration grid and operational preparedness in Gurez Sect, Bandipore.

During his visit, he counter-infiltration encouraged and motivated troops to remain in a high state of operational readiness and morale in extreme weather conditions and terrain.

"ChinarCorps Cdr visited the frontline units in forward areas along the LoC to review counter infiltration grid and operational preparedness in Gurez Sect, Bandipore today. He exhorted and motivated troops to remain in a high state of operational readiness & morale in extreme weather conditions and terrain," the Chinar Corps - Indian Army said in a post on 'X'. (ANI)

