New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday appealed to farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to end his hunger strike, saying that Union ministers will meet representatives of farmers' organisations for talks on May 4 as previously scheduled.

In a post on X, Chouhan said, "The ongoing dialogue between the representatives of the Government of India and the representatives of farmers' organizations regarding their demands is continuing. Farmer leader Shri Jagjit Singh Dallewal has now returned from hospital and we wish him a speedy recovery. We also request him to end his hunger strike and we will meet with the representatives of the farmers' organizations for talks at 11 am on May 4 as per the already decided date."

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Income Tax Official Dies by Suicide by Jumping From CGO Towers in Kavadiguda Due to 'Health Issues'.

Chouhan's appeal comes days after Dallewal, the convener of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political), clarified that he has not ended his hunger strike, which has now continued for 139 days.

Dallewal has been fasting to press for farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Also Read | 'Save Waqf, Save the Constitution': AIMPLB Declares Nationwide Campaign Against Waqf Amendments, Calls for Repeal.

Last week, the Supreme Court described Dallewal as a "genuine leader without a political agenda" after he consumed water following the release of farmer leaders detained by Punjab police during a March 19 crackdown.

Chouhan and Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi have held several rounds of talks with representatives of the protesting farmers in Chandigarh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)