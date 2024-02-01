New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Central Information Commission (CIC) and the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PSEB) have been allocated Rs 39.44 crore in the interim Budget 2024-25 presented on Thursday.

This allotment is a slight increase of Rs 2.41 crore from Rs 37.03 crore earmarked in the revised estimates for 2023-24.

Also Read | Honour Killing in Tamil Nadu: Angered by Their Relationship, Man Beheads Sister’s Boyfriend, Kills Her Too.

According to the Budget document presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a provision of Rs 39.44 crore has been made to the CIC and PSEB for their establishment-related expenditure.

The government has also slashed funds for the Department of Personnel and Training's propagation of the RTI Act from Rs 3.31 crore allocated in the revised estimates for FY24 to Rs 2.6 crore in the interim Budget.

Also Read | Interim Budget 2024: Government To Implement Three Railway Corridors, Convert 40,000 Normal Bogies to Vande Bharat Standards, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)