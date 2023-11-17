New Delhi, November 17: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) saved the life of a 70-year-old Odisha resident by administering Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) when he fell unconscious while standing in line to go through the security check at the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. Upendra Kumar Pal's health deteriorated and he fell unconscious at about 4.25 pm on Thursday. He came to see the Taj Mahal with his relatives. Kolkata Airport: Sub-Inspector Performs CPR on Unconscious Passenger, Saves His Life - Watch Video

CISF said its sub-inspector, Shailendra Kumar, who was performing duty at the Taj Mahal, acted promptly and administered life-saving CPR to the visitor. "Due to his immediate response, the visitor was successfully revived," said the force in a statement.

CPR at Taj Mahal

Service to Humanity-Beyond the mandate#CISF SI S Singh saved a precious life by administering CPR to a 70 yrs old visitor who fell unconscious due to cardiac arrest @ Taj Mahal,Agra.He profusely thanked CISF for saving his life.#PROTECTIONandSECURITY@HMOIndia@MinOfCultureGoI pic.twitter.com/dGdjcZ4UCi — CISF (@CISFHQrs) November 17, 2023

Watch a son is giving CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation) to his father after he fell unconscious at Taj Mahal.#CPR #tajmahal #unconscious pic.twitter.com/1SDycTllMd — News Leak Centre (@CentreLeak) November 17, 2023

Subsequently, the CISF said Pal was transported by ambulance to a hospital for further medical treatment. "Pal's family profusely thanked Sub Inspector Shailendra Kumar for saving his life. The proactive and quick actions of the CISF personnel played a pivotal role in saving a valuable life," added the CISF.

