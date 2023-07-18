Rajkot, July 18: In yet another case of sudden heart attack death, a 17-year-old student collapsed and suddenly died of cardiac arrest before a test in Rajkot city of Gujarat on July 17. The deceased was identified as Mudit Nadiyapara, a student of class 12 at Lal Bahadur Shastri High School in Rajkot. According to Mudit Nadiyapara's father, his son had taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, however, he was never infected. He was reportedly suffering from cardiomyopathy.

According to a report by Times of India, Mudit had viral fever and cold recently. On July 17, however, he looked fine in the class. Her Daksha Rojariya was about to conduct a test of Gujarati language. But Mudit suddenly collapsed before the test. School principal and a teacher performed CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and called the 108 emergency ambulance. They took him to the civil hospital where he was declared dead. Faridabad Shocker: Girl 'Forced' to Sit for Maths Test in School Despite Being Unwell, Dies Next Day.

Following the post-mortem, it was found that Mudit was suffering from cardiomyopathy. "The boy was suffering from a kind of cardiomyopathy, one of the rarest of the rare diseases for this age group. One side of the left ventricular wall was very thick and there were no muscles on the other side but only fibre tissues. Had he lived two or three years more years, this part of his heart would have got ruptured," a doctor who was part of the autopsy was quoted as saying. Heart Attack Kills Boy in Madhya Pradesh: 17-Year-Old Suffers Cardiac Arrest During School Prayer, Dies in Chhatarpur (Watch Video).

"My son did not get contract Covid-19 ever. He had taken two doses of the vaccine. He had no illness or any other medical history," Mudit's father said. Her teacher described him as a "bright student" who would regularly participate in extracurricular activities.

