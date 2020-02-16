Kolkata Airport: Sub-Inspector Performs CPR on Unconscious Passenger, Saves His Life

Cop performs CPR on passenger to save his life at Kolkata airport (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kolkata, February 16: A sub-inspector deployed at the Kolkata airport saved the life of a passenger who had lost consciousness. The incident took place on Saturday when passenger J Roy Chowdhury collapsed complaining chest pain near Security Hold Area of the Kolkata airport. Sub-inspector Partha Bose rushed to help him and saved his life after performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation or CPR. CISF Personnel Turn Hero, Save Man's Life by Performing CPR After He Suffers Cardiac Arrest at Mumbai Airport; Watch Video.

According to a statement released by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is responsible for the airport's security, Roy Chowdhury was scheduled to travel to Bagdogra by a GoAir flight. Around 11:30 am, Chowdhury fell down complaining chest pain. "Sub-inspector Partha Bose rushed to the passenger and found that he was unconscious and his breathing was unstable," CISF Public Relations Officer Hemendra Singh said. IAF Doctor Saves Life of Bangladeshi Passenger Who Suffered Cardiac Arrest Onboard IndiGo Flight.

Bose then performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the passenger with the help of Inspector Shampa Karmakar. Subsequently, Chowdhury regained consciousness. CPR is an emergency procedure that combines chest compressions often with artificial ventilation. It is performed to manually preserve intact brain function until further measures are taken to restore spontaneous blood circulation and breathing in a person who is in cardiac arrest.

A similar incident happened in 2018 at the domestic terminal of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. When the passenger, identified as 55-year-old Satyanarayan, collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest, CISF Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mohit Kumar Sharma along with two other CISF personnel did not waste time and performed CPR.