New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) The CISF on Monday said it has unveiled a new organisational transfer and posting policy in order to ensure a "better work-life balance" for its personnel who guard some of the most vital assets and infrastructure in the country.

The policy will "impact" over 98 per cent of the paramilitary force's about 1.70 lakh workforce with personnel to retire within two years being the first category to be given "choice or preference posting" followed by women staffers, working couples and the remaining falling in the fourth category.

The policy, to kick in from December 31, is meant for non-gazetted officials (NGOs) in the ranks from constable to inspector, as grievances related to this issue is "higher" in these ranks, officials said.

"The policy is aimed to satisfy the force members when it comes to their transfer and posting, and place of work...without compromising on the operational requirements of the force," CISF Inspector General (Administration) K C Samantaray told reporters here.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has replaced the last such policy that was enacted in 2017.

"The policy has been made after conducting extensive consultations on the ground. We aim to make the CISF a future ready force to cope with emerging security challenges with training and building expertise in various security domains.

"We also see that there is a profound shift in social norms and family dynamics and work-life balance is not desirable but essential," the IG said.

He said "more and more women" were joining the force and that "working couples" are increasing in the force and hence the policy is borne out after considering all such issues.

The IG said special care will be taken to ensure that the education of the children of the force personnel does not suffer and transfer orders will be issued in such a time that the academic cycle of their wards does not get affected.

"Choice-based posting in CISF has been made a rule as compared to being an exception earlier. Personnel who want to get a choice transfer or posting will have to opt for it," he said.

As per the CISF officials, personnel retiring within two years will be given the first preference while issuing posting orders followed by women personnel, then working couples and the rest will fall in the last category.

The IG said "domain experts and personnel who are highly talented" will also get preference in their choice posting due to their skills and demanding nature of work.

The domain experts are those who are adept in areas like information technology, cyber security, data science, aviation security, anti-drone solutions, weapons and tactics, among others.

As per current data, the CISF has about 3,000 personnel who will retire over the next two years while there are about 10,000 women personnel in the force while couples (both working in CISF) are about 5,000.

The policy also envisages that in a given region or sector, the CISF manpower will be drawn from 60 per cent of the personnel who are from their local or home area while the rest (40 per cent) will be from outside the home zone.

"The policy aims to motivate force members with better work-life balance across their entire service period by addressing their personal needs," the force said.

The force, which works under the Union home ministry, guards 359 units across the country including 68 civil airports, historical monuments like Taj Mahal and Red Fort, the Delhi Metro, Parliament House and many other government and private installations apart from securing a number of VVIPs.

