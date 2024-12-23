Mahakumbh Nagar, December 23: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said Maha Kumbh is not merely a religious festival but also an exceptional opportunity for Prayagraj to showcase its outstanding hospitality. Maha Kumbh-2025 will take place at Prayagraj in UP from January 13 to February 26. Speaking to reporters after reviewing the preparations for Maha Kumbh, the UP chief minister said, "Every institution is actively engaged to ensure the success of this grand event."

Adityanath urged the people of Prayagraj to collaborate in making this event a resounding success and elevate the city's global reputation. The chief minister said preparations for the "Sanatan Gaurav Maha Kumbh" are well underway. "So far, land has been allocated to over 20,000 saints and institutions through a comprehensive registration process. This includes allotments to all 13 Akharas, 'Dandiwada', 'Acharyawada', 'Prayagwal Sabha', 'Khak Chowk' and others. Efforts are going on to complete the allocation process for remaining and newly registered institutions by January 5," he said. Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Preparations for Upcoming Maha Kumbh, Performs Pooja at Dashashwamedh Ghat (Watch Video).

He assured that the "double-engine government" is making adequate arrangements for land and other necessary facilities to ensure the success of this grand event. Adityanath stated that the number of pontoon bridges for the event has increased from 22 to 30, marking a first for the Maha Kumbh. Of these, 20 have already been completed and efforts are underway to finish all 30 bridges by December 30.

Additionally, out of a planned 651 kilometres of checkered plates, 330 kilometres have already been laid, with work progressing swiftly to meet deadlines, he stated further. The installation of signages is also advancing rapidly, with 250 signages already placed in the fairgrounds and 661 signages installed across the city. Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam is undertaking significant initiatives, focusing on an uninterrupted and clean flow of the Ganga, he said. Efforts by the Irrigation Department are focused on maintaining sufficient water levels at the confluence.

Functional STPs across various locations ensure no industrial effluents, sewage or drainage enter the rivers. Additionally, bioremediation and geo-tube techniques are being implemented for water purification. In terms of electricity infrastructure, 85 substations of 400 KVA are being constructed by the Power Corporation, with 77 already completed. Of the 14 substations of 250 KVA, 12 have been established, while 94 of 128 substations of 100 KVA are operational. Maha Kumbh Generates Employment in Prayagraj.

Further, 1,160 kilometres of LT lines, 160 kilometres of HT lines and nearly 48,000 LED streetlights have been installed. For the first time, Prayagraj will feature a riverfront along the Ganga, along with newly constructed concrete ghats. The ghat in Arail is also on track for completion by December 30. "All permanent and temporary works are being executed on a war footing, including the construction of jetties. The Health Department has established a temporary 100-bed hospital and is setting up multiple 25-bed facilities at various locations. First aid boxes and medical assistance are also being arranged to ensure comprehensive healthcare services during the event," he said.

The chief minister said devotees visiting Prayagraj for the first time during Maha Kumbh will experience a unique glimpse of the city's heritage through its newly developed corridors. "The Akshay Vat Corridor, inaugurated by the prime minister, is now open for visitors. Devotees will also have the opportunity to explore the Bade Hanuman Ji Corridor, also known as Lete Hue Hanuman Ji Corridor. Additionally, the Saraswati Koop Corridor, Patalpuri Corridor, and Maharishi Bhardwaj Corridor have been completed, while the Lord Ram and Nishad Raj Corridor in Shringverpur have been developed," he said.

Adityanath said beautification and facade lighting of significant pilgrimage sites like Dwadash Jyotirlinga, Nagvasuki Temple and other prominent shrines have also been completed. "A replica of the Dwadash Jyotirlinga, crafted by the municipal corporation, adds to the city's spiritual appeal," he said, adding that the grand development of Triveni Pushp, an initiative conceptualised by former Governor Kesari Nath Tripathi, is being realised.

Concurrently, the construction of a Tent City is underway rapidly. This facility, organised by the Prayagraj Mela Authority, will accommodate 20,000 devotees, with additional VIP tents capable of hosting 5,000 to 6,000 people are being set up at different locations. For the first time, trained 'Apda Mitras' have been deployed alongside NDRF and SDRF teams, assisting devotees throughout the Maha Kumbh.