New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The CISF on Monday said it has inked an agreement with a NTPC subsidiary for installation of solar power plants at its 16 campuses in eleven states as part of a government initiative for clean and efficient energy.

The about 1.80 lakh strength paramilitary force is tasked to guard various civil airports and vital installations in the public and private domain under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Also Read | Rajasthan Horror: Woman Ends Life by Jumping Into Pond With Son in Hanumangarh; Husband Also Killed Self by Drinking Pesticide in Field.

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) spokesperson said in a statement that a power purchase agreement (PPA) has been signed with the NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd. (NVVN) for installation of 3,281 KW rooftop solar power plants across 16 CISF campuses in 11 states by October.

This will be in addition to existing projects of 1,990 KW capacity installed at four CISF campuses, he said.

Also Read | Hajj 2025: Children Banned, Saudi Arabia Changes Visa Rules for 14 Nations; Check List of Affected Countries.

Upon completion of the new installations, the total installed solar power capacity across all CISF campuses will reach 5,271 KW.

"This initiative aligns with the government of India's vision for energy security and a greener future," the spokesperson said.

NVVN is a "wholly-owned subsidiary" of the NTPC that was created in 2002 to "tap the potential of power trading in the country".

The MHA has entrusted NVVN with the execution of the project for installation, operation and maintenance of rooftop on-grid solar power plants across all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) campuses like the CISF.

"The major shift towards renewable energy will significantly reduce reliance on fossil fuel-based electricity. Solar energy, being a clean, green, and renewable power source, plays a crucial role in minimising carbon footprints and promoting environmental conservation," the spokesperson said.

"The lower tariff of solar energy compared to conventional electricity rates will lead to substantial cost savings for CISF over the years," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)