Jaipur, February 10: A woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a pond with her son in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district while her husband also killed self by drinking pesticide in a field, police said Monday. The victims were identified as Sonia, her son Mayank (8) and her husband, Pritam (38), police said. According to police, a preliminary investigation reveals that a dispute broke out between the couple. Rajasthan Shocker: Woman Who Attempted Suicide Dies After Doors of Ambulance Get Jammed for Over 15 Minutes in Bhilwara, Probe Launched.

Following this, Sonia, along with Mayank, jumped into a pond in Sherda village. Her husband consumed pesticide in a field and died, Bhirani SHO Surendra Kumar said. After conducting a post-mortem, the bodies were handed to the relatives. A case was registered and further investigation is underway, the SHO said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)