India News | CISF Takes Charge of Security at Bihar's Darbhanga Airport

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday took charge of security at Darbhanga Airport in Bihar, marking a significant step in strengthening aviation security and critical infrastructure protection in the northern part of the state.

With this induction, Darbhanga becomes the 72nd airport in the country and the third airport in Bihar, after Patna and Gaya, to come under CISF security cover.

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A total of 145 CISF personnel have been deployed at the airport, in the initial phase, to provide specialised, technology-driven aviation security. The deployment assumes strategic importance due to Darbhanga's location near the 729-km Indo-Nepal border and the growing concerns relating to transnational threats, smuggling networks, and emerging security challenges, including drone sightings in border areas.

Darbhanga Airport operates as a civil enclave within an Indian Air Force station, further underlining the need for a highly trained and specialised aviation security force.

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Officials in the force said the CISF will provide a comprehensive multi-layered security framework, including advanced passenger and baggage screening, anti-sabotage checks, surveillance systems, access control measures, and quick response mechanisms at Darbhanga Airport.

Specialised units, including Quick Response Teams (QRTs), Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS), and K9 Dog Squads trained in explosive detection, have also been deployed to strengthen preparedness against modern security threats.

Darbhanga airport has emerged as one of the fastest-growing airports under the Central government's UDAN scheme, significantly improving regional air connectivity for North Bihar. The airport has witnessed rapid growth in passenger traffic over the last few years, highlighting its increasing importance in the region's economic and social development.

A formal ceremony marking the transition of security responsibility of Darbhanga Airport to the CISF was conducted today at the airport premises.

The induction ceremony was attended by Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan, along with public representatives, senior officials from the state administration, civil aviation sector, and security agencies.

Addressing the gathering, Choudhary emphasised the government's commitment to the region, stating, "There will be no compromise on security. The Mithila region is highly sensitive, and the induction of CISF ensures a robust shield for our citizens."

DG CISF stated that the CISF remains committed to providing safe, secure, and passenger-friendly airport environments through professional manpower, advanced technology, and globally benchmarked security practices.

With the induction at Darbhanga, the CISF now secures 11 critical installations in Bihar, including major industrial units and airports, further strengthening the force's role in safeguarding vital national infrastructure across the state. (ANI)

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