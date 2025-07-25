Thane, Jul 25 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a 57-year-old assistant engineer from a civic body in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 concerning a petrol pump, an official said on Friday.

Accused Ravindra Ahire from the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation allegedly accepted the bribe to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) related to underground drainage clearance for the fuel station, the ACB official said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Jaykar of ACB Thane said Ahire had demanded Rs 60,000 to issue the NOC, which is essential to start operations of a new petrol pump.

After being alerted , the ACB laid a trap in Ahire's car on Thursday and caught him red-handed while accepting Rs 40,000 bribe, the official said.

Ahire has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

