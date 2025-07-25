New Delhi, July 25: Central Government employees are allowed to avail upto 60 days of leave for taking care of elderly patients, including 30 days of Earned Leave, 20 days of Half Pay Leave, 8 days of Casual Leave and 2 days of Restricted Holiday per year, the government has said in the Rajya Sabha. Replying to a question in the upper house by MP Sumitra Balmik, Union Minister of State for Ministry of Personnel, Public grievances and pensions Jitendra Singh apprised the house on Thursday that 'Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972' allow for leave to be availed for "any personal reasons, including that of taking care of elderly parents."

"The central Civil Services Rules, 1972 provides for 30 days of earned leave, 20 days of half pay leave, 8 days of Casual leave and 2 days of restriced holiday per annum, apart from other eligible leave, to central government employee which can be availed for any personal reasons, including that of taking care of their elderly parents," Union MoS Jitendra Singh replied in Rajya Sabha. Central Government Employees Can Avail 30 Days Leave To Take Care of Elderly Parents, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh in Rajya Sabha.

Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972, which came into effect on June 1, 1972 list out multiple types of leave available to central government employees, including earned leave, half pay leave, maternity leave, paternity leave, child adoption leave, work related illness and injury, seamen's leave, departmental leave, study leave among others. A 'leave account' of a central government employee is maintained in which instalments for leaves are made twice a year, on January 1 and July 1. Leaves are typically debited from the account when availed and granted. However, certain kinds of leaves, known as 'special kinds of leave,' like Maternity, Paternity, Child care leaves are not debited in the account and granted when the need arises. 8th Pay Commission Salary Hike Update: Lower Fitment Factor May Limit Real Growth to 13%, Unions Demand Parity With 7th CPC Structure.

The 1972 rules allow for certain kinds of leave to be clubbed together with holidays or other kinds of leave. Similarly, an employee gets debited with 2.5 days of earned leave per mont hof service completed. According to the rules, a female government servant (including an apprentice), having less than two children, may be granted over 180 days of maternity leave. With paternity leave, a male government servant can avail upto 15 days of leave.

