India News | Civil Hosp Doctor Dies in Thane, COVID-19 Cases Rise to 5,415

Thane, Jun 16 (PTI) A 49-year-old woman doctor of civic-run CSM Hospital in Kalwa in Thane district died of COVID-19 on Tuesday, an official said.

CSMH Dean Dr Pratibha Sawant said over 20 doctors and 15 interns have tested positive for novel coronavirus at the facility, many of whom have recovered and resumed work.

"The 49-year-old woman doctor was deployed at the hospital's OPD. She died of COVID-19 today," Sawant said.

A Thane Municipal Corporation release issued on Tuesday evening said 167 people have died of the infection so far, comprising 109 men and 58 women.

It said 112 new cases were reported on Tuesday in TMC limits, taking the COVID-19 count here to 5,415.

