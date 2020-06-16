India’s Territorial Integrity Will Not be Compromised Under PM Narendra Modi's Leadership: BJP Chief JP Nadda

New Delhi, June 16: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Tuesday said that Indian's territorial integrity will not be compromised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the Army is well equipped to take on any adversary. Army Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed in Action During Violent Face-Off With Chinese Soldiers in Galwan Valley.

"Borders of India will remain intact and are intact under the leadership of PM. During the de-escalation process that was underway in Galway Valley in Ladakh, violent face-off took place with the Chinese Army. Indian Army gave a befitting reply. Unfortunately, we lost our 3 Army men," Nadda said. Rahul Gandhi Condoles Death of Indian Army Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed in Action During Violent Face-Off With Chinese Troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

ANI Tweet:

#WATCH Borders of India will remain intact&are intact under leadership of PM. During de-escalation process underway in Galwan Valley, Ladakh, violent face-off took place with Chinese Army. Indian Army gave befitting reply. Unfortunately, we lost our 3 army men: BJP Pres JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/kpUiAnONcF — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020

"I can assure you that under the leadership of PM Modi, India’s territorial integrity will not be compromised. We now have the political will and our Army is fully equipped to take on any adversary," BJP President said, adding "Nobody can cast any ill eye on Modi's India."

Indian Army Colonel Santosh Banu was among the three Army personnel killed in the line of action during a violent face-off with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

The Indian Army statement confirmed the demise while stating that casualties were also reported in the Chinse side. Meanwhile, talks are underway using diplomatic and military channels to de-escalate the tensions.

