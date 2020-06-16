Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India’s Territorial Integrity Will Not be Compromised Under PM Narendra Modi's Leadership: BJP Chief JP Nadda

News Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 08:17 PM IST
India’s Territorial Integrity Will Not be Compromised Under PM Narendra Modi's Leadership: BJP Chief JP Nadda
BJP working president JP Nadda | (Photo Credits: Twitter/BJP4India)

New Delhi, June 16: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Tuesday said that Indian's territorial integrity will not be compromised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the Army is well equipped to take on any adversary. Army Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed in Action During Violent Face-Off With Chinese Soldiers in Galwan Valley.

"Borders of India will remain intact and are intact under the leadership of PM. During the de-escalation process that was underway in Galway Valley in Ladakh, violent face-off took place with the Chinese Army. Indian Army gave a befitting reply. Unfortunately, we lost our 3 Army men," Nadda said. Rahul Gandhi Condoles Death of Indian Army Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed in Action During Violent Face-Off With Chinese Troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

ANI Tweet:

"I can assure you that under the leadership of PM Modi, India’s territorial integrity will not be compromised. We now have the political will and our Army is fully equipped to take on any adversary," BJP President said, adding "Nobody can cast any ill eye on Modi's India."

Indian Army Colonel Santosh Banu was among the three Army personnel killed in the line of action during a violent face-off with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

The Indian Army statement confirmed the demise while stating that casualties were also reported in the Chinse side. Meanwhile, talks are underway using diplomatic and military channels to de-escalate the tensions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 08:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

