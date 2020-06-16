India-China Tensions: MEA Says Violent Face-Off at Galwan Valley Result of Chinese Side's Bid to 'Change Status Quo'

New Delhi, June 16: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday issued the government's official reaction to the violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, which led to the death of at least three Indian Army personnel. The Foreign Ministry called the fatal incident a direct result of Chinese side's bid to alter the status quo at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) - which demarcates India and China. Colonel Santosh Babu Was The Indian Army Officer Killed in Face-Off Against China, Scores Pay Tribute.

"On late-evening and night of June 15, a violent face-off happened as a result of an attempt by Chinese side to unilaterally change status quo there. Both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had agreement at higher level been scrupulously followed by Chinese side," the statement read.

"Given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the LAC. We expect the same of the Chinese side," it added.

The MEA, in aftermath of the violence at LAC, has continued the pitch for dialogue resolve all pending Sino-Indian disputes. It has asked the counterparts in Beijing to de-escalate the tensions through talks.

"We remain firmly convinced of the need for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and the resolution of differences through dialogue," the Foreign Ministry said.

The MEA, however, underlined that India's reiteration for dialogue should not be conceived as a sign of weakness when it comes to guarding the territorial security. "We are also strongly committed to ensuring India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement noted.

Two Indian soldiers and one Army officer was killed in face-off with Chinese counterparts last night, said a statement issued by the armed forces. Casualties were also sustained by the Chinese side, but it was not clarified by official sources on either sides whether any personnel of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) was killed.

Tensions between India and China have been brewing since early May, after the Chinese side exceeded their area of patrol in some parts of the Ladakh sector along the LAC. Several rounds of military and diplomatic talks have been held since then to diffuse the tensions.

