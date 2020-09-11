New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): The People's Union For Civil Liberties (PUCL) on Friday condemned the "inhuman, horrendous and unlawful" demolition of a number of jhuggies near Kesavpuram and Nangloi Phatak area in the national capital yesterday.

The PUCL, in a statement, said that the railway authorities reached the jhuggi cluster in the area on Thursday morning without any notice and demolished some jhuggis. It also accused officials of attacking the residents.

"Most of the menfolk were not at home and the police brutally attacked the old, women and children who tried to question them. Many got serious injuries. The residents were not even allowed to take their belongings lying in the jhuggies which were also destroyed," PUCL said.

The civil liberties organisation said that while residents, mostly women and old, pleaded the officials to give them some time to salvage their household goods and to look for alternative arrangements, the officials did not listen.

"The action of the railway authorities is totally unlawful and inhuman as these jhuggie dwellers have been residing at the places for more than 30 years, some even more than 40 years. They have their ration card, voter id, aadhar cards, electricity connections etc," PUCL said.

"The settled position of law is that the government or any authority cannot evict those who have settled possession of long years," it added.

The organisation said that a large number of residents, whose jhuggies were demolished, are now on the road having no place for their habitation.

ND Pancholi, President, Delhi PUCL called upon the railway authorities, Centre and Delhi governments to desist from embarking upon the demolition drive of the jhuggies in the national capital without ensuring the jhuggie dwellers suitable alternative accommodation nearer to industrial area where they can seek employment.

Last week, the Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of around 48,000 jhuggis alongside the railway tracks in Delhi and restrained any other court from ordering a stay on the same.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Ajay Maken has moved the top court against its directions for the demolition of the jhuggis. (ANI)

