Jammu, Mar 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal on Monday administered the oath of office to two newly appointed Judges -- Justice Rahul Bharti and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi -- as additional judges here.

Justice Mithal administered oath of office to them at the courtroom of the chief justice in Jammu.

Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary attended the ceremony physically, while Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Sanjay Dhar and Justice Mohan Lal participated virtually from Srinagar.

The proceedings of the ceremony were conducted by Sanjeev Gupta, Registrar General of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, who read the contents of the notification received from Government of India, the warrants of appointment issued by the President and the letter of authorization issued by the Lieutenant Governor, Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, authorising the Chief Justice to administer the oath of office to two newly appointed Judges.

On March 24, the Ministry of Law and Justice appointed Rahul Bharti, and Moksha Khajuria Kazmi as Additional Judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, for a period of two years.

