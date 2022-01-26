New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Wednesday unfurled the national flag at official residence here on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day.

The flag hoisting ceremony at his Krishna Menon Marg residence was attended by several apex court officials and security personnel, an official said.

The CJI attended the Republic Day Parade and was seen wearing a shawl gifted to him by a delegation from Nagaland.

In the 73rd Republic Day Parade, which was scaled down in view of the Covid pandemic, the country displayed its military might and vibrant cultural heritage on Rajpath with the grandest flypast with 75 aircraft to mark the 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations.

