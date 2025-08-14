Kannur (Kerala) [India], August 14 (ANI): RSS-BJP workers were allegedly assaulted by CPI(M) activists as they left a house after a raksha bandhan celebration near Kayaralam Gopalan Peedika at Mayyil panchayat in Kannur, Kerala, on Wednesday night, said the police.

Four people suffered injuries in the incident. While Rajith, an RSS worker, has been admitted to the hospital, others returned home after receiving treatment. Among those injured is Soman, a former CPI(M) branch secretary, who joined the BJP in April.

BJP Kannur North district president KK Vinodkumar termed it a deliberate assault and demanded that action be taken against those responsible. The Mayyil police have registered a case against 25 people in connection with the incident. More information is awaited. (ANI)

