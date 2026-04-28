India News | Close Aide of Dawood Ibrahim, Salim Dola Brought to India Under Zero-tolerance Drug Policy: NCB Deputy DG Neeraj Kumar Gupta

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Deputy Director General Neeraj Kumar Gupta on Tuesday said that Salim Dola, a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, was brought to India as part of ongoing efforts against drug trafficking networks and fugitives. He was taken into custody at Delhi Airport with international cooperation.

Speaking to ANI, he said the operation was carried out as part of India's zero-tolerance approach against drugs and coordinated international cooperation to bring fugitives to justice.

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"Under the leadership of the Prime Minister and the guidance of the Union Home Minister, India has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against drugs," he said.

Explaining the objective of the operation, he added, "As part of this ongoing effort to bring fugitives and drug kingpins within the law, Salim Dola was brought to India with the cooperation of the Turkish government and other partner agencies, and then taken into custody at Delhi Airport."

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He further said that the accused has multiple pending cases in western India. "Dola, primarily based in Mumbai, faces several charges in Maharashtra and Gujarat related to drug trafficking," Gupta added.

NCB, in close coordination with international and Indian intelligence agencies, had secured the return of wanted drug trafficker Mohammed Salim Dola from Turkiye, under 'Operation Global-Hunt'.

He was taken into custody on his arrival at IGI Airport, New Delhi, early this morning by NCB.

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), "Salim Dola (59 yrs from Mumbai), a subject of INTERPOL Red Notice issued at India's request in March, 2024, was wanted for prosecution in multiple narcotics trafficking cases in India and had been absconding from Indian law enforcement agencies. Over the years, Dola had established a major transnational drug trafficking syndicate spanning a number of countries in the Middle East, Africa and Europe. His two-decade long criminal antecedents include direct involvement in cases involving multiple high-value seizures of Heroin, Charas, Mephedrone, Mandrax and Methamphetamine in Maharashtra and Gujarat."

"Dola's role consistently emerged as that of a bulk supplier to downstream distribution networks in India. Besides, he is also wanted by ATS Gujarat and the Mumbai Police. Earlier, his son Tahil Salim Dola and other associates were arrested by Mumbai police after deportation/extradition from the UAE in 2025. This effort exemplifies close cooperation and coordinated action between the authorities in Turkiye, INTERPOL and Indian agencies," said MHA. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)