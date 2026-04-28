PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Unveils Projects Worth INR 6,350 Crore at Mahila Sammelan in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video)

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Varanasi, April 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugrated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 6,350 crore during the Mahila Sammelan in Varanasi. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said the government is committed to ensuring women's participation in the country's policy-making.

"Just a short while ago here, the foundation stone laying and inauguration of projects worth thousands of crores of rupees took place. These include every kind of project related to development. Along with that, there are also works to enhance the connectivity of Kashi and Ayodhya," he said. Ayodhya-Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express Train to Be Flagged Off by PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi Unveils Projects at Mahila Sammelan in Varanasi

#WATCH | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated during the Mahila Sammelan program in Varanasi. PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around ₹6,350 crore in Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/S6mTOg0o4S — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2026

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP President Nitin Nabin were also present for the event. Addressing the gathering, Yogi Adityanath said that PM Modi's vision has led to the creation of "new India" with a focus on rapid development. "This new India is setting new benchmarks in development... We are fulfilling the vision of a developed India... We all know that Prime Minister Modi has always said that there are 4 castes in the country, which include women, the poor, the youth, and the food providers," he said.

Nitin Nabin said PM Modi has brought about a transformation in the lives of women. "The changes that Prime Minister Modi has brought in women's lives... Today, women are not only connecting society but also providing decisive leadership... Today, when the whole of Hindustan wants to see women in leadership roles, the resolve that Prime Minister Modi has taken in this regard, he will certainly take this resolve towards fulfilment in the coming times," he said. PM Modi UP Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Open Ganga Expressway, Other Projects in Varanasi on April 28-29.

"Kashi is not merely a city or a part of geography; it is the living consciousness of that eternal, infinite culture which has guided India on the path of knowledge, power, and devotion through the ages. I bow to this sacred land," he added. The Prime Minister dedicated over 48 completed projects, worth over Rs 1,050 crore, to the nation. Key infrastructure projects include the completion of the Varanasi-Azamgarh Road widening, the opening of critical Rail Over Bridges at Kazzakpura and Kadipur, and the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) with a capacity of 55 MLD in Bhagwanpur.

Prime Minister inaugurated a diverse array of community-focused projects. These include 30 rural drinking water schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the redevelopment of Chandrawati Ghat, tourism development of Sarangnath Temple near Sarnath, and beautification and renovation works of Sant Ravidas Park, Nagwa. Enhancements to public services and sports are also prominent, featuring a synthetic hockey turf at UP College, a 100-bed old age home in Ramnagar, and a 1MW solar power plant at the Bhelupur Water Treatment Plant. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Sowa Rigpa Bhawan and Hospital at the Central University of Tibetan Studies, reflecting a commitment to integrating traditional medicine with modern healthcare systems.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of over 112 projects worth around Rs 5,300 crore. These include 13 sewerage and water supply schemes under AMRUT 2.0, a 500-bed multi-super-specialty hospital at Shri Shiv Prasad Gupta Divisional District Hospital, construction of market complexes and office spaces at Bhojuveer and Sigra, renovation and rejuvenation of ponds, redevelopment of a 198-bed hospital, construction of a 100-bed critical care block, and development of tourism facilities at key ghats including Assi Ghat, Dashashwamedh Ghat, and Namo Ghat, the release stated.

PM Modi also flagged off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains: Banaras-Pune (Hadapsar) and Ayodhya-Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) during the event. The Ayodhya-Mumbai train will improve connectivity to the Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra, strengthening links between key religious destinations. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)