Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 6 (ANI): The closing ceremony of Hindi Fortnight, celebrated at Southern Naval Command Headquarters from September 14 to September 28, was held on Tuesday.

The event was celebrated with the aim to encourage the use of Hindi in official work.

During the Fortnight, various competitions were conducted for both Hindi speaking and non-Hindi speaking personnel such as Hindi Typing, Essay Writing, Hindi Noting and Drafting, Poster Making, Picture Interpretation and Precis Writing. The events witnessed enthusiastic participation from Naval and Defence Civilian personnel posted in Kochi.

Rear Admiral Antony George, Chief of Staff graced the event with his presence as the Chief Guest. Prize winners of the Hindi competitions were awarded certificates and cash prizes by the Chief Guest during the ceremony.

The sixteenth e-edition of 'Dakshini Vani', the in-house Hindi Journal, was also released by the Chief of Staff during the Closing Ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, the Admiral appreciated the efforts undertaken by the Command for implementation of Government of India's Official Language policies and urged the personnel to do maximum work in Hindi.

He also congratulated all the winners of the Hindi competitions and appreciated the personnel who contributed articles for the magazine 'Dakshini Vani'.

Similar Hindi Fortnight celebrations and competitions were also conducted at other units under Southern Naval Command situated in Kochi, Fort Kochi, Ezhimala, Chilka, Lonavala, Coimbatore, Goa, Jamnagar (Gujarat) and Mumbai thereby giving impetus to the use of Hindi as the Official Language. COVID-19 protocols were strictly adhered to during the conduct of all the activities. (ANI)

