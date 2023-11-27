New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Senior Scientist RK Jenamani on Sunday attributed the cloud formation over the national capital today to the western disturbance created due to intense circulation over Central Pakistan and said the clouds over Delhi will persist till tomorrow.

IMD Senior Scientist RK Jenamani said, "...The (weather) in the national capital Delhi is currently cloudy and this will continue for the next 12-18 hours. The weather will be clear from tomorrow and the temperature is expected to fall by 2 to 3 degrees at night. Fog will increase in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab from November 28."

Also Read | Elephant Attack in Assam: Minor Girl Among Two Killed in Wild Elephant Attack in Separate Incidents.

Senior Scientist Jenamani further said that the moisture that it was picking from the Arabian Sea is decreasing.

"The cloud is moving towards Uttar Pradesh and central India. In the last 36 hours it has rained heavily over Gujarat, northern Maharashtra, part of Madhya and southern Rajasthan. We are issuing orders for thunderstorms and hailstorm for Uttarakhand and Himachal along with Vidarbha and east Madhya Pradesh. The WD will get weak by tomorrow morning," he further stated.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BRS, if Voted to Power, Will Rule From 'Farmhouse', Says Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi (Watch Video).

He further said that the Western disturbance had more influence with the Arabian Sea.

"It had rained up to 150 mm in Gujarat, northern Maharashtra and MP and we had issued orange alert considering mature period of crops. Now the system is getting weak.

At least 24 people have died so far in unseasonal rainfall that hit several parts of Gujarat over the weekend, which has also claimed the lives of 71 animals, an official from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said on Monday.

According to information, one person died in each of the districts of Ahmedabad, Amreli, Anand, Kheda, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Panchmahal, Patan, Botad, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Surat and Surendranagar. In Tapi district two people lost their lives due to a lighting strike.

Three people each were killed due to lightning strikes in the districts of Banaskantha and Bharuch and four persons died in Dahod district, the official said.

As per information received, a total of 24 people have lost their lives due to the lightning strikes, while 23 people sustained injuries.

The weather department had predicted rain three days in advance. Rain started with strong winds in many areas of South Gujarat, Saurashtra and North Gujarat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)