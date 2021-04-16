New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Overcast conditions and gusty winds are likely to bring the temperature down by a few notches in Delhi on Friday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The city recorded a minimum of 20.2 degrees Celsius in the morning. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, the capital had recorded a maximum of 40.5 degrees Celsius, the highest this season so far.

The minimum temperature had settled at 21.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal .

The temperature is predicted to remain below 40 degrees Celsius in the next five to six days, the IMD said.

