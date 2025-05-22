Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): In a significant move towards solving several key issues of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held a meeting with the Union Minister of Power, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Thursday.

According to the officials, the Chief Minister strongly advocated for the release of arrears due from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and stressed the need for appointing a permanent member from Himachal Pradesh to the BBMB board.

Also Read | IndiGo Flight 6E 2142 Mid-Air Turbulence: Pakistan Denied Indian Pilot's Request Seeking Permission To Briefly Enter Its Airspace, Say Sources.

The Chief Minister also urged for and increase in the State's free power share in hydro power projects operated by Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs), particularly those, where the cost has already been recovered.

"While the State is significantly contributing to the development of the Nation, therefore its rightful dues must also be safeguarded", said the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read | COVID-19 Alert: Haryana Reports 3 Coronavirus Cases in Gurugram and Faridabad; Patients Isolated.

He also said that since the PSU's and CPSU's have tremendously grown through hydel power generation but Himachal Pradesh had not got its legitimate due.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also discussed the long-pending demand of handing over the Baira Siul project to the State, which was constructed in 1980-81. Chief Minister thanked the Union Minister for giving in-principle approval to the handover of Luhri, Sunni and Dhaula Sidh projects of SJVNL, as well as the Duggar project of NHPC to the State. He said that cost assessment of these projects was currently underway.

He also demanded the release of central funds for the development of the Jathia Devi Township and held discussions on various ongoing projects under the Urban Development Department.

Manohar Lal Khattar assured the Chief Minister of all possible assistance from the Centre, said the official press release.

Principal Advisor to CM Ram Subhag Singh, Principal Secretary (Finance) Devesh Kumar, Secretary to CM Rakesh Kanwar and Resident Commissioner Meera Mohanty accompanied the Chief Minister on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)