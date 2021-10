Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Friday said that there seems to be a conspiracy behind the Jashpur incident and took a dig at Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday, saying whether he has plans to protest against the incident.

"It is unfortunate, seems a conspiracy. I want to ask when Congress brothers and sisters are going there (to meet the victims). The CM, who sat on protest at the airport during the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, should also tell if he will sit on protest over the incident," Singh told ANI.

Also Read | Singhu Border Murder: One Nihang Surrenders After Brutal Killing of Lakhbir Singh.

The minister demanded a thorough investigation and said the guilty should be arrested.

Two policemen have been suspended after a speeding car allegedly ploughed into a Goddess Durga idol immersion procession in Jashpur district on Friday, killing a person and leaving 17 more injured.

Also Read | Nokia G300 Smartphone with Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police, Jashpur, Vijay Agrawal informed that one person was killed and 17 others were injured in the incident.

"Durga idol immersion procession was being taken out when a vehicle crossing over to MP dashed into it at Pathalgaon. One died, 2 critically injured, 15 received minor injuries," the SP said.

The police said that both accused have been arrested and a case will be registered under sections 302 (murder) and 304 (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against them.

"Both accused of the incident where a speeding car mowed down people in Pathalgaon, Jashpur arrested. Both - Bablu Vishwakarma and Shishupal Sahu - are residents of Madhya Pradesh and were passing through Chhattisgarh. Action is being taken against them," Agrawal said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)