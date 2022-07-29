Chandigarh, Jul 29 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday gave a green signal to the Punjab Mandi Board for embarking on a special drive to widen, upgrade and strengthen 4,465 km of rural roads in the state.

At a review meeting of the board, he said strengthening the rural road network was the need of the hour and it must be done by adhering to the highest quality norms.

Also Read | Government Has Received Bids Worth Rs 1,49,855 Crores After 23rd Round of 5G Spectrum … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Mann gave his nod for repairing 4,465 km of the roads at a cost of Rs 692 crore, according to a statement.

To make Punjab clean, green and free of pollution, the chief minister gave a nod to developing a 'green belt' over 1,000 km of the road network.

Also Read | Delhi LG VK Saxena Orders ACB Probe Into Corruption in Transport Department.

He asked the Punjab Mandi Board to plant two lakh saplings on this stretch of road and ensure they are maintained for two years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)