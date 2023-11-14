Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 14 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday offered prayers at Panchdev Mandir in Gandhinagar on the occasion of the Gujarati New Year.

The Gujarati New Year, also known as Bestu Varas, marks the beginning of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar.

Also Read | Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma Led-Government to Regularise Jobs of 40,000 Contractual Teachers.

"My dear brothers and sisters of Gujarat, I wish you all a very Happy New Year. May the new year of Vikram Samvat 2080 be a year of growth and prosperity for all. A visionary leader and the most popular leader of the world, Prime Minister Narendra bhai Modi laid a strong foundation for the development of the state, on which we all have made Gujarat synonymous with development through continuous development with joint efforts," the Gujarat CM posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The Gujarat CM also offered prayers at the Dada Bhagwan Trimandir in Gandhinagar.

Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav Questions Congress' Sincerity Over Conducting Caste Census When It Was in Power (Watch Video).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings on the occasion of the Gujarati New Year.

"Happy New Year to all my brothers and sisters. May this New Year bring joy and happiness to all of your lives," Shah posted on X.

On this day, people visit temples to offer puja to deities. Dressed up in festival finery, they meet their relatives and friends to wish them a new year.

The day is of special significance for traders and businessmen as it marks the beginning of the financial year for them and hence, new ledgers are opened on this auspicious day. The enterprising people, mostly engaged in business, herald their Bestu Varas with celebrations, feasts, and revelry.

The traditional account books in Gujarat are known as 'Chopda'. A new Chopda is opened during Diwali Puja in the presence of Goddess Lakshmi to seek her blessings.

Gujarati New Year also coincides with Govardhan Puja celebrations in North India, which take place on the next day of Diwali every year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)