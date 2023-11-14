On the occasion of Bestu Varas 2023, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel offered prayers at Shree Panchdev Temple in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on Tuesday, November 14. The Gujarati New Year, or Bestu Varas, is observed in the month of Kartik, often a day after the Diwali festival. Gujarati New Year 2023 Images & Sal Mubarak Wishes for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Bestu Varas With Facebook Greetings, Quotes and WhatsApp Messages.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Performs 'Aarti' at Shree Panchdev Temple in Gandhinagar

#WATCH | Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel performs 'Aarti' at Shree Panchdev Temple in Gandhinagar on the occasion of Gujarati New Year pic.twitter.com/PkhuqJomN8 — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2023

