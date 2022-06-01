Udupi (Karnataka) [India], June 1 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is leading the country, is the hope of the nation. He has heralded a new era of development in India with his able and strong leadership.

Addressing a media conference after inaugurating the 8th-anniversary celebrations of Narendra Modi's government in Udupi, Bommai said, "Modi is a statesman who brought political stability for the nation's progress. His bold decisions, long term vision and care for the last man in the social order, have made him a popular mass leader."

Modi has brought a new transformation to the country by providing basic amenities for the people, good education, and health services. His Atma Nirbhar pitch has given a new direction for the nation to emerge strong. His selfless leadership is empowering the people of the country.

"His food security, economic empowerment, Garib Kalyan programmes with the spirit of Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikaas, Sab Ka Vishwas, Sab Ka Prayas has made the people not just beneficiaries, but partners in progress of the nation", Bommai said.

"The Prime Minister is giving high priority to the semiconductor sector in the country. Karnataka is proud to have signed the MoU setting up India's first semiconductor plant in the country. Modi has a vision to make India Atma Nirbhar in the energy sector by giving greater thrust to renewable energies like solar and wind energy. Initiatives have also been taken for energy storage and the use of ethanol. The Hydrogen policy seeks to reduce the dependence on Petrol and Diesel in the long run", Bommai said.

The Modi government completed 8 years in office on May 31. His welfare programmes have benefited crores of people. As the country celebrates its 75 years of independence, it is time to introspect and chart the future course for the next 25 years to make India the world leader (Vishwa Guru), Bommai said.

Bommai further said, "Modi's Atma Nirbhar Bharat mission with thrust for Make in India is taking India on the path of self-reliance in defence production. The tapped drinking water scheme for every household in the country is a mega project which no other Prime Minister in the past showed the willpower to take up. About 25 lakh households in the state have already been covered under the project,"

"The Make in India, Mudra programmes have given a big push to the industry and self-employment of the youth. India is home to the highest number of Startups and Karnataka has the lion's share of them. Karnataka also has the highest number of Unicorns and Decacorns. Modi has a new vision for India's progress", Bommai said.

The slew of welfare programmes for the farmers including the Kissan Samman, Atal Bhoojal, and Neem-coated urea manufacturing have induced new dynamism for growth in the agriculture sector. (ANI)

