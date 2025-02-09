Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended 'Samnata Ke Saath Samrasata' program along with Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Niranjani Akhara Swami Kailashanand Giri and Parmarth Niketan Chief Chidanand Saraswati on Sunday.

Meanwhile, CM Dhami participated in the Gyan Mahakumbh "Indian Education: National Concept" program organized at Mahakumbh.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister addressed everyone and said that Gyan Mahakumbh has been organized to promote education which will provide a new direction to our youth, the coming generation in the field of education. It is a historic moment for us that many development works are happening inside our country today. Today India is moving forward continuously. India is setting new records in every field.

CM said that the State Government of Uttarakhand under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has implemented the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand for the first time after the independence of the country and implemented equal laws for all the residents of Devbhoomi.

Now there will be equal laws for people living in Devbhoomi of any religion, or caste. We have fulfilled the resolution that our government put before the public. After a long study, we have implemented UCC in the state, Dhami said.

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and others were present on this occasion.

Apart from that interacting with ANI Chidanand Saraswati said, "...People are coming in large numbers to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025...This is the beauty of the Sangam of devotion, Faith...The credit for this goes to PM Modi..."

Notably, around 8.429 million devotees took a holy dip at Mahakumbh 2025 on Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government said. More than 420 million devotees have taken a holy dip at Mahakumbh 2025 till now. (ANI)

