Kushinagar, February 9: The district administration has begun the demolition of a mosque, allegedly constructed illegally, here following the expiration of the high court's stay order, officials said. Bulldozers began tearing down the three-storey Madni mosque at 10 AM on Sunday under strict security. The demolition operation was initiated after the stay order issued by the high court lapsed on February 8.

Authorities, including Circle Officer Kundan Singh and SDM Yogeshwar Singh, arrived at the site early Sunday morning with police force to ensure the process went smoothly. The area has been sealed and additional security measures have been implemented. SDM Singh said, "I am here to maintain law and order; the rest of the action is being carried out through legal means." ‘No Bulldozer Action Without SC Permission’: Supreme Court Parks Bulldozers, Orders No Demolitions Without Its Nod.

As per district officials, the controversy surrounding the mosque dates back to 1999, when local leader Ram Bachchan Singh filed a complaint that it was an illegal construction. However, no action was taken at that time. In December 2023, the issue resurfaced when an official inquiry was launched, and the municipal administration issued three notices to the mosque committee, requesting legal documents. As no valid papers were allegedly provided, the mosque was declared unauthorised. Yogi Adityanath Hurls ‘Tipu’ Dig at Akhilesh Yadav, Says It Takes ‘Both Courage and Mind To Handle Bulldozers’.

Authorities Begin Demolition of 3-Storey Madni Mosque

The #UPGovt started bulldozer action on #MadaniMasjid in #KushiNagar's #HataNagar on February 9, after the #HighCourt stay expired. The mosque has been under investigation since December 18, and despite three notices, the #Muslim side failed to provide a satisfactory response,… pic.twitter.com/lx97K0j2gE — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 9, 2025

Haji Hamid, chief organiser of the Madni Masjid Committee refuted the claim that the mosque was built illegally. "The mosque was built on legal land. The administration is taking one-sided action without hearing our side and we will approach the court against it." The mosque committee had challenged the demolition in the high court and a stay order was issued, which expired on February 8. With no further legal barriers, the authorities began the demolition process, which is expected to continue into the night.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)