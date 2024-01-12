Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 12 (ANI): In a virtual meeting with District Magistrates from the Secretariat, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed that grand events should be organised in the state under the cultural festival from January 14 to 22, 2024.

The events will culminate in the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lala in Ayodhya on January 22.

CM Dhami also gave instructions to keep January 22 as a dry day in the state.

The Chief Minister said, "By following the ideals of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram, we are continuously working to fulfil the opportunity that we have got to serve the land of Gods with our 'choiceless resolve'."

"We have to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country. Ram Lala is going to sit in Ayodhya on January 22 and this is an opportunity for which we have waited for years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided an opportunity to 140 crore countrymen to celebrate Ramotsav," he added.

The Uttarakhand CM urged everyone to cooperate in organising this grand event with divine and dignified celebrations.

He also emphasised a comprehensive cleanliness campaign, extending beyond government programmes.

"Cleanliness campaigns should be conducted on a large scale in temples, ghats, establishments and cities in the districts. All district magistrates should ensure that this programme is not limited to government programmes only," he said.

The District Magistrates in the meeting with CM Dhami were tasked with ensuring widespread participation in activities such as Deepotsav, Ramcharitmanas recitation, bhajan-kirtan, Prasad distribution, and cleanliness programmes. The importance of public engagement, involving Mahila Mangal Dal, Yuvak Mangal Dal, self-help groups, social organisations, and common people, was also laid down in the meeting.

CM Dhami directed that prasad should be distributed in all major temples and Gurudwaras on January 22 and arrangements should be made for the distribution of prasad to the poor with public participation. Millets of Uttarakhand should be included as much as possible in the form of Prasad.

The Uttarakhand CM further said that people should be motivated to celebrate Deepotsav in all homes on January 22, as Lord Surya is entering Uttarayan and on this auspicious occasion, Ram Lala's Pran Pratishtha is taking place in Ayodhya. This occasion will be celebrated like the festival of Diwali in the entire state, he added. (ANI)

