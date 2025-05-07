Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded Indian Army's 'Operation Sindoor', which took place early on Wednesday under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Dhami who attended a felicitation ceremony organized by the Arpit Foundation at Mukhya Sewak Sadan in Dehradun today said that the operation was a response to the Kairana attack, where the Indian Army destroyed terrorist hideouts in Pakistan.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Government Calls All-Party Meeting on May 8 To Brief Nation's Political Leadership on Strategic Strikes.

He praised PM Modi's leadership, saying India knows how to be friendly but can also defend itself strongly when needed.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the fighter pilots involved in the operation were women and asked the audience to applaud their bravery. He reminded everyone that India is a peace-loving nation, guided by its values of treating the world as one family and caring for all beings.

Also Read | CG Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Declared, Know How To Download Scorecard at cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in.

However, he made it clear that if anyone attacks India or promotes terrorism, the country will respond firmly. CM Dhami thanked the Arpit Foundation and everyone present for their support and encouragement, and ended by expressing his commitment to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country, seeking the continued blessings and support of all.

Meanwhile, the Indian Armed Forces shared details about Operation Sindoor, the targeted strike mission to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The information was shared in the media briefing consisting of foreign secretary Vikram Misri, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Col Sophiya Qureshi.

"Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives", Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said.

During the press briefing, Col Sofiya Qureshi presented the videos of destruction of terror camps, including from the Muridke and where David Headley and Ajmal Kasab, perpetrators of 2008 Mumbai attacks received training.

Other than Muridke, Sarjal camp in Sialkot, Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala and Markaz Abbas, Kotli and Mehmoona Joya camp, Sialkot were targeted in the strikes conducted by the Indian Army, Col Qureshi informed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)