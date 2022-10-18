Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Sainik Sammelan organized at the Mahar Regiment in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Addressing the conference, the Chief Minister said that in childhood, when he heard from his (late) father about the heroic tales of the brave soldiers of the Mahar Regiment, the spirit of enthusiasm and zeal started to fill his mind.

He said, "it is my good fortune that today I have got the opportunity to come amongst all of you brave soldiers. Earlier, I have come here as a child, for whom this whole environment was no less than a utopia. The day I came to Sagar in my childhood was one of the most important days of my life."

The Chief Minister said that while on one hand, this regiment of ours gives a sense of unity in diversity, each of its soldiers is also an excellent example of India's great culture and glorious military tradition. Today, the honour and respect of the army have increased under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said, "today our brave soldiers are answering the enemy by entering his house. Whenever the enemy has challenged, India has shown it by giving a befitting reply that it has the strength and the political will to give a befitting reply. India is making its point in global forums with full firmness and keeping its interests paramount."

"Today the world is knowing, understands that this country is not going to compromise on its interests at any cost. Today a new dimension is also being given to the modernization of the army and unprecedented work is being done to make the defence sector self-reliant," he added.

Due to the guidance of the Prime Minister and the encouragement given by him to the soldiers, today our army is many times more powerful than before and the borders are more secure than ever before. We can never repay the debt of soldiers for their sacrifice and service to the nation, he stated.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the programs of the Mahar Regiment at Sadar Cantt of Madhya Pradesh. The Chief Minister paid homage to the martyrs at the War Memorial of the Mahar Regiment. He visited the War Memorial. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also met the army officers and soldiers of the Mahar Regiment.

The Chief Minister got emotional after remembering the late father by planting a tree at the Mahar Regiment Center. Father himself Sher Singh Dhami has given his services to the country in the Mahar Regiment. He said that the army is our protector, our head.

The Chief Minister said that today he is not in the army, but considering the brave soldiers as his idols, he is trying his best to contribute as much as possible to the nation's service.

He said that the history of military prowess and valour of the Indian Army cannot be complete without the Mahar Regiment.

"Along with being the first machine gun regiment of the country, the distinction of giving two army chiefs to the country is also associated with this regiment. From guarding the borders to the battlefield, every soldier of the Mahar Regiment has always been ready to make his supreme sacrifice. Be it the war of 1962 or 1971... our brave soldiers have always defeated the enemy by showing their valour," he stated.

The Chief Minister saluted the immortal martyr Major Ramaswami Parameswaran of Mahar Regiment, who was the hero of 'Operation Pawan' and Subedar Major Suresh Chand Yadav, who made immortal sacrifices while fighting terrorists within the country, and said that there is a long chain of such heroes in the Mahar Regiment. , who sacrificed his everything to keep the glory of Mother Bharati intact and did not let the pride and glory of the tricolour fade away.

He said, "every citizen is proud of our soldiers' valour, courage and sacrifice. You all are our role models and this nation is proud of your valour, courage and invincibility."The Chief Minister said, "as long as all of you are there, this is your courage, and this is your sacrifice and penance. No one can harm the pride of Maa Bharati. Whatever you say about the saga of heroes, it will be less."

He paid tribute to the parents of all the brave martyrs who gave birth to and nurtured such brave warriors.

He saluted all the military families who have put the nation before themselves. (ANI)

