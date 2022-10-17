Amritsar, October 17: Border Security Force (BSF) on late Monday evening shot down a Pakistani drone near Amritsar in Punjab. According to BSF sources, the troops deployed in the area of Kalam Dogar border outpost in Amritsar sector spotted a drone that had intruded into India from Pakistan on late Monday evening.

On hearing the buzzing sound of the drone at around 8.30 p.m., the BSF troops opened fire in its direction and shot it down. Pakistani Drone Spotted Near International Border in Punjab's Gurdaspur; Search Operations Launched.

Pakistani Drone Shot Down by BSF

16/10/2022@BSF_Punjab Frontier At about 2115 hrs, alert #BSF troops thwarted a drone intrusion attempt by shooting down a Quad-copter (DJI Matrice) in #Amritsar, #Punjab. 2 pkts of suspected #Heroin (Wt - appx 2 Kg) is also recovered with drone. #BSFagainstDrugs#JaiHind pic.twitter.com/tShf1kFyV2 — BSF PUNJAB FRONTIER (@BSF_Punjab) October 16, 2022

The BSF along with the police and other security agencies have cordoned off the area and would carry out a search operation during the first light of day on Tuesday to find any contraband, sources said.

